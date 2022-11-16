Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,151. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

