Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.22

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 4695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.99) to GBX 900 ($10.58) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.10) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $989.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

