Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

PAYX traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

