PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PARTS iD Stock Performance

Shares of ID traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,464. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

