Papa John’s International (PZZA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $80.00.

11/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Papa John’s International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. 613,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,013. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Papa John's International Inc alerts:

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

