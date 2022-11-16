Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.45

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.45 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.02). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.15), with a volume of 525,467 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.13. The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.62.

Pantheon International Company Profile



Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Featured Stories

