Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
