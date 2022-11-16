Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 326.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.