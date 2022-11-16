Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 2nd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

