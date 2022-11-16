Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1,069.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 427,990 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

