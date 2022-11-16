Oxen Market Cap Hits $10.82 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $220,531.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00349141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00120561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.00783592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00637870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00232369 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,724,781 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.