Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Oscar Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $623.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
