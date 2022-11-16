Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DOGEF opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $137.15.
About Ørsted A/S
