Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 15.4% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 79,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 122,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Oroco Resource Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$238.09 million and a PE ratio of -31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,190,444.20.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

