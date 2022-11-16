Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $3.49 on Monday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

