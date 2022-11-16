Origin Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.52 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,432,910 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

