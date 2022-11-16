Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $43,582.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 769,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $810.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.71.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
