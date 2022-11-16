Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $43,582.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 769,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $810.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 462,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Origin Materials by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

