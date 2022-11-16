Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,967. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

