Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 2,100 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WWE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,453. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

