Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. QCR accounts for approximately 0.2% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QCR were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Trading Down 0.7 %

QCRH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at QCR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

