Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.69. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 20,844 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

About Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.