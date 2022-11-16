Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.69. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 20,844 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Origin Agritech Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.