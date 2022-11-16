Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Wednesday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

