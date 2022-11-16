Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Orica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Wednesday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.
About Orica
