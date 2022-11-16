Orica Limited (OCLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 6th

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Orica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCLDY remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
About Orica
