Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.0852

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $209,473.46 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

