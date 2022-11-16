Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Oracle by 217.1% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 217,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,585.4% in the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 251,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,234 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 99,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

