Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Oracle worth $145,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 71,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

