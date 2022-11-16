Optimism 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $68.81 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $190.81 million and $68.81 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002872 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00568789 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.08 or 0.29627312 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
