Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head to Head Comparison

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Opthea 0 0 2 0 3.00

Opthea has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 399.83%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.05% -59.59% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 14.35 $98.09 million ($0.37) -1.06 Opthea $90,000.00 3,530.89 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

