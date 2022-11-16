Oppenheimer Weighs in on Vacasa, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,672,000 after buying an additional 700,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $8,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

