Oppenheimer Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Market Perform

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

