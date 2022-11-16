Oppenheimer Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Market Perform

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
