Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 683,623 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $29.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
