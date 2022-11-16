onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.27

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 189423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

onsemi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Insider Activity

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

