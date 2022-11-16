OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 7.7%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82. 49,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,357,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

