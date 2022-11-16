OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $1.16

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. OMG Network has a market cap of $162.91 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00006956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023415 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

