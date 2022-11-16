Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.06

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 11,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

