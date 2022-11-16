Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.06

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 11,384 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 9.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.