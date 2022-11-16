Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.48

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several research firms recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $776.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 2,715,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

