Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 55,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

