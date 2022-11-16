Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,912 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. 105,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

