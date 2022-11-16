Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 57,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,994. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

