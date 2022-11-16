Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $763,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

HLT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,245. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

