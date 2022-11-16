Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. 98,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

