Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $23.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

