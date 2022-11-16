Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 2,287 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 52,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,805. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.