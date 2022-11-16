Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $10.65 on Wednesday, reaching $535.44. 25,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

