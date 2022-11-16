Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.47. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

