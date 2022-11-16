Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $238.73 million and $20.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.81 or 0.07429506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023749 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04627545 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,908,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

