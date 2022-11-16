Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,152,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

