NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,213.66

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $272.34 million and $7,213.66 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $41.30 or 0.00243574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,959.30 or 1.00017198 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009920 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003668 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.90373562 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $423.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.