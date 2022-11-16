Nwam LLC Sells 46,715 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,715 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

