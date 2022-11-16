Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after buying an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after buying an additional 2,146,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,540,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

