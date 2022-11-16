Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 1,824 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $219.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

